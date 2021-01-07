Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

36 New Expedition Cruise Ships to Enter Market

Lindblad Endurance

Thirty six new expedition cruise ships are set to enter revenue service between now and 2023, including a number of ships that were delivered in 2020 but have yet to start a dedicated deployment pattern.

The ships represent $5.6 billion in newbuilding value for a total of 7,472 berths. 

Average cost? $156 million. Average size? 208 guests. 

A current PDF cruise ship orderbook is available here.

Expedition Ship Orderbook:

Cruise Line Ship Cost(1) Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery Year
Hurtigruten Fridtjof Nansen $220 20,000 530 Kleven World Q1 2020
Ponant Le Bellot $110 10,000 180 VARD World March 2020
Lindblad NG Endurance $135 12,000 126 Ulstein World April 2020
Silversea Silver Origin $75 5,739 100 De Hoop Galapagos June 2020
Ponant Le Jacques Cartier $110 10,000 180 VARD World July 2020
Mystic/Nicko World Voyager $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q3 2020
SunStone2 Ocean Explorer $65 8,000 140 CMIH World January 2021
Coral Expeditions Geographer $75 5,500 120 VARD Australia Q1 2021
Quark Ultramarine $150 13,000 200 Brodosplit World Q1 2021
SunStone3 Ocean Victory $65 8,000 186 CMIH World March 2021
Crystal Endeavor $390 19,800 200 MV Werften World April 2021
Ponant C. Charcot $324 30,000 270 VARD World May 2021
Hapag-Lloyd H/Spirit $155 16,100 230 VARD World Q2 2021
Mystic/Atlas World Navigator $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q2 2021
SunStone4 Sylvia Earle​ $65 8,000 130 CMIH World September 2021
Oceanwide Janssonius $85 6,300 174 Brodosplit World October 2021
Lindblad NG Resolution $150 12,000 126 Ulstein World Q3 2021
Seabourn Venture $225 23,000 264 Mariotti World Q3 2021
Swan Hellenic Minerva $150 10,000 152 Helsinki World November 2021
Viking Ocean Viking Octantis $275 30,000 378 VARD World Q4 2021
SunStone5 Ocean Odyssey $65 8,000 140 CMIH World February 2022
Mystic/Atlas World Traveller $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q1 2022
Swan Hellenic Unnamed $150 10,000 152 Helsinki World April 2022
Seabourn Unnamed $225 23,000 264 Mariotti World May 2022
Viking Ocean Viking Polaris $275 30,000 378 VARD World Q2 2022
SunStone6 Ocean Albatros $65 8,000 186 CMIH World October 2022
Mystic/Atlas World Seeker $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q4 2022
Swan Hellenic Unnamed $170 12,500 192 Helsinki World Q4 2022
Paul Gauguin Unnamed $165 11,000 230 VARD Asia-Pacific TBA​ 2022
Paul Gauguin Unnamed $165 11,000 230 VARD Asia-Pacific TBA​ 2022
Scenic Eclipse II $185 16,500 228 Rijeka World TBA 2022
Crystal Unnamed $390 19,800 200 MV Werften World TBA 2022
SunStone7 Ocean Discoverer $65 8,000 186 CMIH World March 2023
Mystic/Atlas W. Adventurer $80 9,300 200 West Sea World TBA​ 2023
Mystic/Atlas W. Discoverer $80 9,300 200 West Sea World TBA​ 2023
Crystal Unnamed $390 19,800 200 MV Werften World TBA 2023

 

  1. In Millions (USD)
  2. On charter to Vantage Travel.
  3. On charter to Victory Cruise Lines and Albatros Expeditions.
  4.  On charter to Aurora Expeditions.
  5. On charter to Vantage Travel.
  6. On charter to Albatros Expeditions.
  7. On charter to Victory Cruise Lines and Aurora Expeditions.
Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

105 Ships | 217,624 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2021 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

100 Pages

Full Intelligence

2021-2023

Best Practices

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

All New Executive Guide

Cruise Executive Guide 2021

Highlights:

Reach the Lines

New for 2021

All Brands

New Companies

Decision Makers

Instant Download

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report