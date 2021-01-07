36 New Expedition Cruise Ships to Enter Market

Thirty six new expedition cruise ships are set to enter revenue service between now and 2023, including a number of ships that were delivered in 2020 but have yet to start a dedicated deployment pattern.
The ships represent $5.6 billion in newbuilding value for a total of 7,472 berths.
Average cost? $156 million. Average size? 208 guests.
A current PDF cruise ship orderbook is available here.
Expedition Ship Orderbook:
|Cruise Line
|Ship
|Cost(1)
|Tonnage
|Capacity
|Yard
|Sailing
|Delivery
|Year
|Hurtigruten
|Fridtjof Nansen
|$220
|20,000
|530
|Kleven
|World
|Q1
|2020
|Ponant
|Le Bellot
|$110
|10,000
|180
|VARD
|World
|March
|2020
|Lindblad
|NG Endurance
|$135
|12,000
|126
|Ulstein
|World
|April
|2020
|Silversea
|Silver Origin
|$75
|5,739
|100
|De Hoop
|Galapagos
|June
|2020
|Ponant
|Le Jacques Cartier
|$110
|10,000
|180
|VARD
|World
|July
|2020
|Mystic/Nicko
|World Voyager
|$80
|9,300
|200
|West Sea
|World
|Q3
|2020
|SunStone2
|Ocean Explorer
|$65
|8,000
|140
|CMIH
|World
|January
|2021
|Coral Expeditions
|Geographer
|$75
|5,500
|120
|VARD
|Australia
|Q1
|2021
|Quark
|Ultramarine
|$150
|13,000
|200
|Brodosplit
|World
|Q1
|2021
|SunStone3
|Ocean Victory
|$65
|8,000
|186
|CMIH
|World
|March
|2021
|Crystal
|Endeavor
|$390
|19,800
|200
|MV Werften
|World
|April
|2021
|Ponant
|C. Charcot
|$324
|30,000
|270
|VARD
|World
|May
|2021
|Hapag-Lloyd
|H/Spirit
|$155
|16,100
|230
|VARD
|World
|Q2
|2021
|Mystic/Atlas
|World Navigator
|$80
|9,300
|200
|West Sea
|World
|Q2
|2021
|SunStone4
|Sylvia Earle
|$65
|8,000
|130
|CMIH
|World
|September
|2021
|Oceanwide
|Janssonius
|$85
|6,300
|174
|Brodosplit
|World
|October
|2021
|Lindblad
|NG Resolution
|$150
|12,000
|126
|Ulstein
|World
|Q3
|2021
|Seabourn
|Venture
|$225
|23,000
|264
|Mariotti
|World
|Q3
|2021
|Swan Hellenic
|Minerva
|$150
|10,000
|152
|Helsinki
|World
|November
|2021
|Viking Ocean
|Viking Octantis
|$275
|30,000
|378
|VARD
|World
|Q4
|2021
|SunStone5
|Ocean Odyssey
|$65
|8,000
|140
|CMIH
|World
|February
|2022
|Mystic/Atlas
|World Traveller
|$80
|9,300
|200
|West Sea
|World
|Q1
|2022
|Swan Hellenic
|Unnamed
|$150
|10,000
|152
|Helsinki
|World
|April
|2022
|Seabourn
|Unnamed
|$225
|23,000
|264
|Mariotti
|World
|May
|2022
|Viking Ocean
|Viking Polaris
|$275
|30,000
|378
|VARD
|World
|Q2
|2022
|SunStone6
|Ocean Albatros
|$65
|8,000
|186
|CMIH
|World
|October
|2022
|Mystic/Atlas
|World Seeker
|$80
|9,300
|200
|West Sea
|World
|Q4
|2022
|Swan Hellenic
|Unnamed
|$170
|12,500
|192
|Helsinki
|World
|Q4
|2022
|Paul Gauguin
|Unnamed
|$165
|11,000
|230
|VARD
|Asia-Pacific
|TBA
|2022
|Paul Gauguin
|Unnamed
|$165
|11,000
|230
|VARD
|Asia-Pacific
|TBA
|2022
|Scenic
|Eclipse II
|$185
|16,500
|228
|Rijeka
|World
|TBA
|2022
|Crystal
|Unnamed
|$390
|19,800
|200
|MV Werften
|World
|TBA
|2022
|SunStone7
|Ocean Discoverer
|$65
|8,000
|186
|CMIH
|World
|March
|2023
|Mystic/Atlas
|W. Adventurer
|$80
|9,300
|200
|West Sea
|World
|TBA
|2023
|Mystic/Atlas
|W. Discoverer
|$80
|9,300
|200
|West Sea
|World
|TBA
|2023
|Crystal
|Unnamed
|$390
|19,800
|200
|MV Werften
|World
|TBA
|2023
- In Millions (USD)
- On charter to Vantage Travel.
- On charter to Victory Cruise Lines and Albatros Expeditions.
- On charter to Aurora Expeditions.
- On charter to Vantage Travel.
- On charter to Albatros Expeditions.
- On charter to Victory Cruise Lines and Aurora Expeditions.