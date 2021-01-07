36 New Expedition Cruise Ships to Enter Market

Thirty six new expedition cruise ships are set to enter revenue service between now and 2023, including a number of ships that were delivered in 2020 but have yet to start a dedicated deployment pattern.

The ships represent $5.6 billion in newbuilding value for a total of 7,472 berths.

Average cost? $156 million. Average size? 208 guests.

A current PDF cruise ship orderbook is available here.

Expedition Ship Orderbook:

Cruise Line Ship Cost(1) Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery Year Hurtigruten Fridtjof Nansen $220 20,000 530 Kleven World Q1 2020 Ponant Le Bellot $110 10,000 180 VARD World March 2020 Lindblad NG Endurance $135 12,000 126 Ulstein World April 2020 Silversea Silver Origin $75 5,739 100 De Hoop Galapagos June 2020 Ponant Le Jacques Cartier $110 10,000 180 VARD World July 2020 Mystic/Nicko World Voyager $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q3 2020 SunStone2 Ocean Explorer $65 8,000 140 CMIH World January 2021 Coral Expeditions Geographer $75 5,500 120 VARD Australia Q1 2021 Quark Ultramarine $150 13,000 200 Brodosplit World Q1 2021 SunStone3 Ocean Victory $65 8,000 186 CMIH World March 2021 Crystal Endeavor $390 19,800 200 MV Werften World April 2021 Ponant C. Charcot $324 30,000 270 VARD World May 2021 Hapag-Lloyd H/Spirit $155 16,100 230 VARD World Q2 2021 Mystic/Atlas World Navigator $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q2 2021 SunStone4 Sylvia Earle​ $65 8,000 130 CMIH World September 2021 Oceanwide Janssonius $85 6,300 174 Brodosplit World October 2021 Lindblad NG Resolution $150 12,000 126 Ulstein World Q3 2021 Seabourn Venture $225 23,000 264 Mariotti World Q3 2021 Swan Hellenic Minerva $150 10,000 152 Helsinki World November 2021 Viking Ocean Viking Octantis $275 30,000 378 VARD World Q4 2021 SunStone5 Ocean Odyssey $65 8,000 140 CMIH World February 2022 Mystic/Atlas World Traveller $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q1 2022 Swan Hellenic Unnamed $150 10,000 152 Helsinki World April 2022 Seabourn Unnamed $225 23,000 264 Mariotti World May 2022 Viking Ocean Viking Polaris $275 30,000 378 VARD World Q2 2022 SunStone6 Ocean Albatros $65 8,000 186 CMIH World October 2022 Mystic/Atlas World Seeker $80 9,300 200 West Sea World Q4 2022 Swan Hellenic Unnamed $170 12,500 192 Helsinki World Q4 2022 Paul Gauguin Unnamed $165 11,000 230 VARD Asia-Pacific TBA​ 2022 Paul Gauguin Unnamed $165 11,000 230 VARD Asia-Pacific TBA​ 2022 Scenic Eclipse II​ $185 16,500 228 Rijeka World TBA 2022 Crystal Unnamed $390 19,800 200 MV Werften World TBA 2022 SunStone7 Ocean Discoverer $65 8,000 186 CMIH World March 2023 Mystic/Atlas W. Adventurer $80 9,300 200 West Sea World TBA​ 2023 Mystic/Atlas W. Discoverer $80 9,300 200 West Sea World TBA​ 2023 Crystal Unnamed $390 19,800 200 MV Werften World TBA 2023