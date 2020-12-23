Vancouver

MSC Cruises Delays Magnifica Restart to Feb. 14

MSC Magnifica

MSC Cruises announced today the extension to the pause of operations for the MSC Magnifica in connection with the additional lockdown measures that the Greek government has recently put in place ashore to manage the pandemic and that will now likely extend beyond the current holiday period, according to a press release.

As part of these measures, MSC said that passenger ships are only able to make technical calls in Greek ports through Jan. 6.

Due to the uncertainty at this stage as to whether these ports will fully re-open on Jan. 7  or if these measures will be further extended as it is very likely to be the case, MSC said it has made the decision to postpone for the benefit of its guests the resumption of operations for MSC Magnifica until Feb. 14, 2021.

Guests booked on MSC Magnifica before her new restart date will be able to transfer their booking to MSC Grandiosa as early as Jan. 10, when the ship is due to restart her Western Mediterranean itinerary calling ports only in Italy and Malta.

