Carnival Mardi Gras: Top 10 Features

Carnival Cruise Line has a new ship in the Carnival Mardi Gras, which it has officially taken delivery of ahead of plans to start service in April from Port Canaveral.

A look at the top 10 features of this new 5,200 guest ship.

BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster

Part of the Ultimate Playground zone, BOLT is the first rollercoaster at sea. The attraction features a suspended open-air circuit with electric motorcycle-style rides. Guests are able to control their speed using pedals.

Grand Central Atrium

One of the biggest spaces onboard, the Grand Central Atrium has different features, including bars, coffee shops and stores. Reinventing the atrium concept, it also offers entertainment that includes aerial performances.

The Brass Magnolia

An adults-only lounge, the Brass Magnolia is the center piece of the French Quarter zone. The venue was inspired by two of New Orleans icons: the city’s jazz nightlife and its historic Garden District.

Summer Landing Pool Deck

Carnival calls the Summer Landing zone the greatest chill spot at sea. Located near the waterline, the area’s pool deck is complete with a poolside bar, jacuzzies and many lounge areas.

Big Chicken by Shaq

Debuting on Mardi Gras, Big Chicken by Shaq is open for lunch and dinner. The take-away venue was designed in partnership with Carnival’s brand ambassador Shaquille O'Neal and offers a choice of chicken sandwiches, crispy chicken strips, fried chicken baskets and more.

Loft 19

Another feature debuting on the new Carnival Mardi Gras, Loft 19 is located on the ship’s top deck. Exclusive to guests staying in Carnival Excel Suites, the area has lounge chairs and its own infinity pool. For even more privacy, guests can rent one of the cabanas available in the space.

Cloud 9 Spa

Complete with a Thalassotherapy Pool, the Cloud 9 Spa is the place to unwind aboard the Mardi Gras.

Larger Carnival WaterWorks

Carnival’s signature waterpark is even larger onboard the Mardi Gras. The attraction features three large-scale spiraling slides, a giant dumping bucket, twin racing slides and more.

Street Eats

An open-air venue, Street Eats features three food stations, each specialized in a different kind of cuisine. Offering grab-and-go dishes, the eatery is debuting aboard the Mardi Gras and will also be available on the new Carnival Celebration.

Havana Staterooms

Featuring unique décor, Havana staterooms and suites come with a special treat: access to the members-only Havana Bar & Pool. The cabins also have bigger balconies, some including a rain shower.