Mardi Gras Delivered to Carnival Cruise Line from Meyer Turku Shipyard

Carnival Cruise Line on Friday took delivery of the new LNG-powered Mardi Gras from Meyer Turku in Finland.

“We are delivering a beautiful and highly advanced ship with world-class technology such as LNG propulsion, to name just one. With these sophisticated systems, she will be one of the most environmentally friendly ships to sail the North-American waters. I am very proud of our team of shipbuilders and would like to thank everyone involved of their dedication during the building process," said CEO of Meyer Turku Tim Meyer.

“We value our partnership with Meyer Turku, which has worked closely with us to deliver a beautiful ship that our guests will love. Mardi Gras’ technology, venues and accommodations will make this a game-changing vessel in North America. With this delivery, we can now focus our collective efforts on the building of her sister ship, Carnival Celebration, which will arrive from Turku in 2022 in time for our 50th birthday,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, on taking delivery of the 2,600-cabin vessel.

The Mardi Gras has classical ship lines and predominately blue hull, according to a press release from the shipyard.

The ship’s centerpiece is a three-stories-high atrium in the middle of the ship, opening up to a floor-to-ceiling window and movable LED screens. From the atrium, passengers are able to enjoy a close connection to the sea and marvel the views.

Another marvel of the ship is of course Bolt, the first ever roller coaster on a cruise ship.

The Mardi Gras is set to enter service from Port Canaveral, Florida in April 2021.