Vancouver

Mardi Gras Delivered to Carnival Cruise Line from Meyer Turku Shipyard

Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line on Friday took delivery of the new LNG-powered Mardi Gras from Meyer Turku in Finland. 

“We are delivering a beautiful and highly advanced ship with world-class technology such as LNG propulsion, to name just one. With these sophisticated systems, she will be one of the most environmentally friendly ships to sail the North-American waters. I am very proud of our team of shipbuilders and would like to thank everyone involved of their dedication during the building process," said CEO of Meyer Turku Tim Meyer.

“We value our partnership with Meyer Turku, which has worked closely with us to deliver a beautiful ship that our guests will love. Mardi Gras’ technology, venues and accommodations will make this a game-changing vessel in North America. With this delivery, we can now focus our collective efforts on the building of her sister ship, Carnival Celebration, which will arrive from Turku in 2022 in time for our 50th birthday,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, on taking delivery of the 2,600-cabin vessel. 

The Mardi Gras has classical ship lines and predominately blue hull, according to a press release from the shipyard.

The ship’s centerpiece is a three-stories-high atrium in the middle of the ship, opening up to a floor-to-ceiling window and movable LED screens. From the atrium, passengers are able to enjoy a close connection to the sea and marvel the views.

Another marvel of the ship is of course Bolt, the first ever roller coaster on a cruise ship. 

The Mardi Gras is set to enter service from Port Canaveral, Florida in April 2021.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Return to Service

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report