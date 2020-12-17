Vancouver

Carnival Further Delays Australia Restart

Carnival Splendor in Miami

Citing ongoing uncertainty about border closures, Carnival Cruise Line announced it has further extended its pause in operations in Australia.

"We are cancelling Carnival Splendor sailings departing from Sydney between 25 March 2021 and 19 April 2021," the company said ."If you are booked on one of the impacted cruises, please check your inbox or call your travel agent to learn about the flexible options we are offering.

"We will resume cruising in Australia when the time is right and will do so with enhanced health and safety measures developed in conjunction with government authorities, public health experts, local ports of call and the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA)."

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking