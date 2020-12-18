Latest Predictions: When Royal Caribbean Ships May Start Sailing Again

Royal Caribbean International has one ship in service, the Quantum of the Seas, out of Singapore, while the rest of the fleet inches closer to starting in 2021.

The latest look at the expected first sailing of each Royal Caribbean International ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Adventure of the Seas

Date: March 5, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Costa Maya and Cozumel

Allure of the Seas

Date: March 7, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and Cozumel

Anthem of the Seas

Date: March 7, 2021

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Port Canaveral, CocoCay and Nassau

Brilliance of the Seas

Date: March 1, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Key West and Cozumel

Enchantment of the Seas

Date: March 6, 2021

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Tortola, St. Kitts, Martinique, Barbados and St. Lucia

Explorer of the Seas

Date: March 21, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Labadee and CocoCay

Freedom of the Seas

Date: March 7, 2021

Homeport: San Juan

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Aruba and Curaçao

Harmony of the Seas

Date: March 7, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: CocoCay, Cozumel, Roatán and Costa Maya

Independence of the Seas

Date: March 4, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel

Jewel of the Seas

Date: April 7, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona to Amsterdam

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Alicante, Málaga, Lisbon and Bilbao

Liberty of the Seas

Date: March 7, 2021

Homeport: Galveston

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Falmouth

Mariner of the Seas

Date: March 1, 2021

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay

Navigator of the Seas

Date: March 1, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay

Oasis of the Seas

Date: March 7, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: St. Kitts, St. Thomas and CocoCay

Odyssey of the Seas

Date: April 30, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 9 nights

Itinerary: Santorini, Piraeus, Mykonos and Naples

Ovation of the Seas

Date: April 25, 2021

Homeport: Singapore to Yokohama

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Phu My, Nha Trang, Hong Kong, Kobe, Osaka and Shimizu

Quantum of the Seas

Date: In service since December 1, 2020

Homeport: Singapore

Length: 3 and 4 nights

Itinerary: Only sea days

Radiance of the Seas

Date: May 21, 2021

Homeport: Vancouver

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Inside Passage, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway and Hubbard Glacier

Rhapsody of the Seas

Date: March 6, 2021

Homeport: Tampa

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Costa Maya, Cozumel and Grand Cayman

Serenade of the Seas

Date: May 16, 2021

Homeport: Vancouver

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Inside Passage, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Tracy Arm Fjord

Spectrum of the Seas

Date: February 24, 2021

Homeport: Shanghai

Length: 4 nights

Itinerary: Fukuoka

Symphony of the Seas

Date: March 6, 2021

Homeport: Miami

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: St. Maarten, San Juan and CocoCay

Vision of the Seas

Date: April 19, 2021

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale to San Juan

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: St. Thomas, St. Maarten and St. Croix

Voyager of the Seas

Date: April 29, 2021

Homeport: Tianjin

Length: 5 nights

Itinerary: Urugashira and Fukuoka