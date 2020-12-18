Latest Predictions: When Royal Caribbean Ships May Start Sailing Again

Royal Caribbean International has one ship in service, the Quantum of the Seas, out of Singapore, while the rest of the fleet inches closer to starting in 2021.
The latest look at the expected first sailing of each Royal Caribbean International ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Adventure of the Seas
Date: March 5, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Costa Maya and Cozumel
Allure of the Seas
Date: March 7, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Labadee, Falmouth and Cozumel
Anthem of the Seas
Date: March 7, 2021
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Port Canaveral, CocoCay and Nassau
Brilliance of the Seas
Date: March 1, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Key West and Cozumel
Enchantment of the Seas
Date: March 6, 2021
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Tortola, St. Kitts, Martinique, Barbados and St. Lucia
Explorer of the Seas
Date: March 21, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Labadee and CocoCay
Freedom of the Seas
Date: March 7, 2021
Homeport: San Juan
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Aruba and Curaçao
Harmony of the Seas
Date: March 7, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: CocoCay, Cozumel, Roatán and Costa Maya
Independence of the Seas
Date: March 4, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel
Jewel of the Seas
Date: April 7, 2021
Homeport: Barcelona to Amsterdam
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Alicante, Málaga, Lisbon and Bilbao
Liberty of the Seas
Date: March 7, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Grand Cayman and Falmouth
Mariner of the Seas
Date: March 1, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay
Navigator of the Seas
Date: March 1, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Nassau and CocoCay
Oasis of the Seas
Date: March 7, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Kitts, St. Thomas and CocoCay
Odyssey of the Seas
Date: April 30, 2021
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 9 nights
Itinerary: Santorini, Piraeus, Mykonos and Naples
Ovation of the Seas
Date: April 25, 2021
Homeport: Singapore to Yokohama
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Phu My, Nha Trang, Hong Kong, Kobe, Osaka and Shimizu
Quantum of the Seas
Date: In service since December 1, 2020
Homeport: Singapore
Length: 3 and 4 nights
Itinerary: Only sea days
Radiance of the Seas
Date: May 21, 2021
Homeport: Vancouver
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Inside Passage, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway and Hubbard Glacier
Rhapsody of the Seas
Date: March 6, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Costa Maya, Cozumel and Grand Cayman
Serenade of the Seas
Date: May 16, 2021
Homeport: Vancouver
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Inside Passage, Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Tracy Arm Fjord
Spectrum of the Seas
Date: February 24, 2021
Homeport: Shanghai
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Fukuoka
Symphony of the Seas
Date: March 6, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: St. Maarten, San Juan and CocoCay
Vision of the Seas
Date: April 19, 2021
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale to San Juan
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: St. Thomas, St. Maarten and St. Croix
Voyager of the Seas
Date: April 29, 2021
Homeport: Tianjin
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Urugashira and Fukuoka