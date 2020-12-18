Vancouver

Grinch Delivers Holiday Cheer to Carnival Cruise Line Crew

Grinch Delivering Cards

The Grinch has delivered more than 10,000 hand-written cards from the line’s fans and employees to crew onboard Carnival Cruise Line ships.

Operation Happy Holidays was kicked off by Carnival’s Brand Ambassador John Heald and promoted by the line’s personal vacation planners and on Carnival’s Facebook page, asking guests and employees to bring some holiday cheer by sending cards to the roughly 125 crew members on each of its 23 ships who are maintaining the vessels as the company prepares to resume service.

Even the kids from the Camp Carnival child education center at the company’s Miami headquarters got into the act, creating beautiful handmade cards for crew, according to a press release.

The Port of Galveston Police Department also showed their thanks and appreciation by submitting more than 500 cards. 

“This year’s holiday season is different and our most sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone who stepped up and made our crew feel special and are making their holidays brighter,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival’s president. “Operation Happy Holidays is a testament to our wonderful guests and employees who go to great lengths to remember our crew who are the secret behind our success.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Southern Barcode

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking