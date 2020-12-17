MSC Cruises Reveals Summer 2022 Deployment

MSC Cruises today unveiled details of its summer 2022 deployment lineup with sales now open for the Caribbean and Mediterranean with Northern Europe to follow soon.

The company will offer 477 cruises in Summer 2022 in the Mediterranean, Caribbean and Northern Europe with 83 different itineraries to 47 countries and 124 ports of call

WESTERN MEDITERRANEAN – five ships offering 7-night cruises

MSC Seaside departures on Saturday from Genoa to Civitavecchia, Palermo, Cagliari, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Marseille;

MSC Splendida departures on Saturday from Genoa to Marseille, Barcelona, Ibiza, Naples, Livorno;

MSC Seaview departures on Sundays to Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona, Marseille;

MSC Fantasia departures on Sundays from Genoa to Marseille, Barcelona, La Goulette, Palermo, Civitavecchia;

MSC Meraviglia departures on Sundays from Barcelona to Cannes, Genoa, La Spezia, Civitavecchia, Palma de Mallorca;

EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN – five ships offering 7-night cruises

MSC Musica departures on Saturdays from Venice to Bari, Santorini, Chania, Corfu, Dubrovnik;

MSC Armonia departures on Sundays from Venice to Brindisi, Mykonos, Piraeus, Corfu, Kotor;

MSC Lirica departures from Venice to Split, Santorini and Mykonos, Dubrovnik, Ancona;

MSC Sinfonia departures on Saturdays from Venice, calling at Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini, Sarande and Bari;

MSC Opera departures on Saturdays from to Bari, Corfu, Kotor, Dubrovnik, Split;

THE CARIBBEAN

MSC Seashore will homeport in Miami and offer two alternative itineraries to Eastern or Western Caribbean every other week, always with calls at Ocean Cay;

MSC Divina will homeport in Port Canaveral and sail to Ocean Cay, Nassau with 2, 3- or 4-night cruises and Ocean Cay and Mexico with 7-night cruises.

MSC Divina will also offer a 12-night cruise at the start of the summer season, embarking in Miami, visiting Jamaica, Aruba, Columbia, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, Ocean Cay before returning to Port Canaveral.

AUTUMN 2022 - Special long cruises from Genoa

MSC Splendida offers 9-nights from the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean – Genoa, Malaga, Casablanca, Lisbon, Barcelona and Marseille. calling at Casablanca and Lisbon.

MSC Poesia offers 11-nights from Genoa to the Canary Islands, Madeira and Casablanca.

MSC Orchestra offers a new 11-night itinerary from Genoa to Greece and Turkey, with MSC Cruises returning to Istanbul with an extended stay in port.

MSC Lirica offers four 11-night cruises from Genoa, calling in Civitavecchia, Limassol, Haifa, Crete and Katakolon

NORTHERN EUROPE – five ships offering cruises ranging from 2-nights through to 21-nights

MSC Grandiosa will spend her first season in Northern Europe offering two alternative itineraries every other week from Kiel on Saturdays and Copenhagen on Sundays (7 night to the Baltic capitals and 7 nights to the Norwegian fjords);

MSC Poesia: homeporting in Warnemuende will offer cruises from 7 to 21 nights, visiting the Baltic capitals, Norwegian fjords and Greenland;

MSC Orchestra will offer mixed cruises from 10 to 14 night from Hamburg to Iceland, Ireland, North Cape and Spitzbergen;

MSC Preziosa will serve two alternative itineraries from Kiel on Sundays to the Baltic capitals or Norwegian fjords;

MSC Magnifica will be based in Southampton offering 2 to 14-night cruises to a range of destinations including the Baltic capitals, Norwegian fjords as well as the Mediterranean Sea and Canary Islands.

ASIA – two ships

Summer 2022 will see MSC Cruises deploy two ships in Asia for the first time with the MSC Virtuosa and her sister-ship MSC Bellissima. Detailed itineraries for both ships will be released later.