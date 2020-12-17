Vancouver

New Viking Cruise Ship to Sail 138-Day Cruise

Viking 2022 World Cruise

Citing response to strong demand for its World Cruise itineraries, Viking has announced its new 2022-2023 world cruise, which will span 138 days, 28 countries and 58 ports, with overnight stays in 11 cities.

Departing on December 22, 2022 from Ft. Lauderdale, guests will sail on Viking’s newest ocean vessel, the Viking Neptune, which will join the company’s fleet of930-guest ocean ships in late 2022.

Guests will embark in Florida and journey to Central America, before transiting the Panama Canal and sailing up the West Coast of North America. A shorter, 121-day Viking World Journeys itinerary, is also available, allowing guests to join Viking Neptune in Los Angeles and cross the Pacific Ocean to call in Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand, before exploring ports of call in Asia and the Middle East. Finally, the ship will journey through the Mediterranean and conclude the voyage in London. 

“We are pleased to offer this new opportunity for explorers to circumnavigate the world in comfort,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “World Cruises are truly special voyages, and they continue to be one of our most sought-after offerings. Our 2021-2022 World Cruise has already sold out more than a year in advance, which speaks to the enthusiasm of our guests as they look forward to the return of international travel.”

Among the highlights are overnight stays in 11 ports, such as Sydney, Haifa, and Istanbul, and double overnights in Auckland, Bali, Ho Chi Minh, Yangon, and Mumbai.

Pricing starts at $49,995 per person.

