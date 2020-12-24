A Look Back on Royal Caribbean's Empress of the Seas

With the Empress of the Seas officially departing the Royal Caribbean International fleet, Cruise Industry News takes a look back on the history of the ship:

Jan. 1988:

Admiral Cruises orders new ship from Chantiers de L’Atlantique for $150 million. Ship name: Future Seas.

Late 1988:

Royal and Admiral Merge.

1989:

Ship transferred to Royal Caribbean brand while under construction, renamed Nordic Empress.

1990:



Christened by Gloria Estefan. Ship operates three- and four-night cruises from Miami.

1993:



Refit expands casino, adds photo gallery and new video arcade.

1997:

Ship moves to San Juan for short cruises.

1998:



More power: drydock work includes the addition of an engine.

2002:

Seven day program launched from Tampa.

2004:

Renamed Empress of the Seas. Moves to Cape Liberty to sail to Bermuda.

2006/2007:





Empress sails out of Philadelphia, then becomes first vessel to call at new terminal in Norfolk.

2008:



Red paint: Transfers to the Pullmantur brand, serving Spanish and South American markets.

2012:



First ship to receive new Pullmantur colors.

2016:



Ship rejoins Royal Caribbean International fleet as the Empress of the Seas.

2017:

The Empress of the Seas made its inaugural visit to Cuba for Royal Caribbean International over the weekend as part of a five-night sailing from Miami.