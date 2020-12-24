Vancouver

A Look Back on Royal Caribbean's Empress of the Seas

Empress of the Seas

With the Empress of the Seas officially departing the Royal Caribbean International fleet, Cruise Industry News takes a look back on the history of the ship:

Jan. 1988:
Admiral Cruises orders new ship from Chantiers de L’Atlantique for $150 million. Ship name: Future Seas.

Late 1988:
Royal and Admiral Merge.

1989:
Ship transferred to Royal Caribbean brand while under construction, renamed Nordic Empress.

1990:
1990

Christened by Gloria Estefan. Ship operates three- and four-night cruises from Miami.

1993:
1993

Refit expands casino, adds photo gallery and new video arcade.

1997:
Ship moves to San Juan for short cruises.

1998:
1998

More power: drydock work includes the addition of an engine.

2002:
Seven day program launched from Tampa.

2004:
Renamed Empress of the Seas. Moves to Cape Liberty to sail to Bermuda.

2006/2007:
2006
2007

Empress sails out of Philadelphia, then becomes first vessel to call at new terminal in Norfolk.

2008:
2008

Red paint: Transfers to the Pullmantur brand, serving Spanish and South American markets.

2012:
2012

First ship to receive new Pullmantur colors.

2016:
2016

Ship rejoins Royal Caribbean International fleet as the Empress of the Seas.

2017:

Empress in Havana

The Empress of the Seas made its inaugural visit to Cuba for Royal Caribbean International over the weekend as part of a five-night sailing from Miami.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

2021 Cruise Industry News European Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking