A Look Back on Royal Caribbean's Empress of the Seas

With the Empress of the Seas officially departing the Royal Caribbean International fleet, Cruise Industry News takes a look back on the history of the ship:
Jan. 1988:
Admiral Cruises orders new ship from Chantiers de L’Atlantique for $150 million. Ship name: Future Seas.
Late 1988:
Royal and Admiral Merge.
1989:
Ship transferred to Royal Caribbean brand while under construction, renamed Nordic Empress.
1990:
Christened by Gloria Estefan. Ship operates three- and four-night cruises from Miami.
Refit expands casino, adds photo gallery and new video arcade.
1997:
Ship moves to San Juan for short cruises.
1998:
More power: drydock work includes the addition of an engine.
2002:
Seven day program launched from Tampa.
2004:
Renamed Empress of the Seas. Moves to Cape Liberty to sail to Bermuda.
2006/2007:
Empress sails out of Philadelphia, then becomes first vessel to call at new terminal in Norfolk.
2008:
Red paint: Transfers to the Pullmantur brand, serving Spanish and South American markets.
2012:
First ship to receive new Pullmantur colors.
2016:
Ship rejoins Royal Caribbean International fleet as the Empress of the Seas.
2017:
The Empress of the Seas made its inaugural visit to Cuba for Royal Caribbean International over the weekend as part of a five-night sailing from Miami.