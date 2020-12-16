Swan Hellenic Signs Partnership Delivering Customer Service in India

Swan Hellenic today signed a strategic partnership agreement with Travel Planners (E.I.) Pvt. Ltd., based in India, to provide a direct presence in the Indian subcontinent, according to a press release.

The company said that Travel Planners (E.I.) Pvt. Ltd. offered the highest standards of service and efficiency, with over 30 years’ experience across the travel and tourism sector in India.

The news comes ahead of the Minerva's introduction into service in late 2021.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito commented: “We’re absolutely delighted to have Travel Planners (E.I.) Pvt. Ltd. on board, convinced of the tremendous potential of the Indian market both now and in the future. It was essential for us to have a truly capable expert partner based in India. Thanks to the specialist experience of Travel Planners (E.I.) Pvt. Ltd., we’ll be able to offer our guests outstanding support with all the benefits of full sea-sky integration to carry them from India’s main cities to our ships and back again around the world.”

Mr. S. S. Dasgupta, Travel Planners’ Managing Director, remarked: “We are honoured to be the Indian representative of Swan Hellenic Cruises – a pioneering cultural expedition cruise company that provides extraordinary experiences lived in luxurious elegance. The growing aspirations of adventurous Indian travellers to visit amazing and relatively unexplored territories can now become a reality."

The partnership is a strategic agreement in line with Swan Hellenic’s long-term approach of establishing a direct presence in every market worldwide to offer the close personal service.

Significantly increasing Swan Hellenic’s direct presence in Asia, it follows a similar agreement with TAM Wing Kun Holdings Limited, covering Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Indonesia





