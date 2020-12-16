MSC Confirms Four Ship Lineup for North America

MSC Cruises will deploy four ships in North America next winter – with ships sailings from Miami as well as Orlando (Port Canaveral), a new homeport for the company.

In addition, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ private destination in The Bahamas, will remain a highlight of cruises from the U.S., with nearly all itineraries including a call at the island.

Following her inaugural season in the Mediterranean in summer 2021, the MSC Seashore will head to her new homeport of Miami in November 2021, offering alternating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, including stops at Ocean Cay in The Bahamas.

The classic MSC Armonia, homeporting in Miami, will offer a choice of three-, four- and seven-night cruises that include Ocean Cay, and on some itineraries offering an overnight stay at the company's private island.

The MSC Divina will start the season out of Orlando (Port Canaveral), before then moving to Miami in December 2021. This ship for the U.S will offer a range of itineraries with three- and four-night short cruises to Ocean Cay and Nassau in The Bahamas, a variety of different seven-night itineraries and extended 11-night cruises (starting in December 2021) that call Jamaica, Aruba, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica and Ocean Cay.

The MSC Meraviglia will homeport in Orlando (Port Canaveral) offering a mix of shorter three- and four-night cruises as well as six-, seven- and eight-night cruises (starting November 2021) with full day calls in the Mexican ports of Costa Maya and Cozumel.