Celebrity Edge and Apex to Sail in Europe in 2022, Part of 6 Ship Lineup

Celebrity Cruises will deploy six ships to Europe in 2022, including the new Apex and Edge, along with the Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity and Celebrity Reflection.

The Celebrity Apex will sail Scandinavia and Russia and the stunning Norwegian Fjords from the new home port of Amsterdam. She will also offer Iceland, Ireland and British Isles itineraries, ending the season with special Holy Land sailings roundtrip from Rome.

The Celebrity Edge will sail from Rome and Barcelona on 7-night Mediterranean itineraries to Italy, France, Spain, Turkey and the Greek Islands. She will end the season with some longer itineraries from Rome before returning to her homeport in Fort Lauderdale for the winter.

The Celebrity Silhouette, showing-off her new look from a refurb, will sail from Southampton, UK beginning in April 2022 to transport guests to a wide variety of popular European destinations from the stunning Norwegian Fjords to the warm sands of Spain, Portugal and the Italian Mediterranean. She will finish her Europe season basking in the late summer sun of the Canary Islands in September and October.

The Celebrity Constellation sailing an array of 9 and 10-night Mediterranean itineraries back-and-forth between Venice, Rome and Barcelona.

The Celebrity Infinity will be in the Mediterranean on a special series of 7-night sailings between Venice, Lisbon and Barcelona beginning in April 2022.

Finally, the Celebrity Reflection will offer 10 and 11-night itineraries exploring the beauty of Italy, Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro and the Greek Islands from her new home port of Rome.