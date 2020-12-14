PrimeServ Tapped for Retrofit SCR System on Amadea

MAN Energy Solutions’ after-sales division in Augsburg, Germany, MAN PrimeServ Augsburg, has developed an SCR solution that will be retrofitted aboard the Amadea, which sails for Phoenix Reisen and is managed by BSM Cruise Services.

The retrofit devised by MAN PrimeServ Augsburg calls for the integration of two of MAN’s SCR systems, one each into both of the Amadea’s four-stroke MAN 7L58/64 propulsion-engines, to ensure maximum performance. Installation will begin in September 2021, the company said, in a press release.

Alexander Schäfer, Head of MAN PrimeServ Turbocharger & Exhaust Gas Treatment said: “The concept of clean cruising is a major, coming trend within the cruise industry and the Amadea therefore runs on high-quality marine diesel-oil alone. With our SCR solution, Phoenix and BSM are establishing themselves as trailblazers within the segment in terms of emission reduction. It is always a pleasure to be part of something extraordinary that benefits the environment.”

Schäfer added: “We are currently experiencing an increasing number of requests from cruise and ferry companies that want to improve their green credentials and who desire to become sustainable without the need for legislation. We want these companies to know that we can support them, regardless of whether they intend to enter the Norwegian Heritage Fjords or not.”

MAN PrimeServ Augsburg has previously retrofitted the Amadea’s turbochargers in the process improving engine efficiency and significantly reducing CO2 emissions and also introduced MGO instead of HFO injection nozzles in order to minimise black-carbon emissions.

According to the supplier, the MAN SCR solution will bring the Amadea’s engines from Tier 0 status to Tier III emission level, and will reduce NOx emissions by 90%, equivalent to savings of 600 tons per annum. MAN’s SCR system is the greenest solution available on the market with the highest operational readiness and safety: the SCR will be available from just 15% engine load, enabling clean operation, also during slow-sailing in the fjords as well as close to port and populated areas.

The fully modular SCR solution will be integrated into the Amadea’s engine-control system. With its closed-loop system and a weather station that uses environmental data, the NOx-reduction rate is maximised and ammonia-slip minimised to just 10 ppm, comparable to that of a car.