Vancouver

Two MSC Cruises Ships Slated for Middle East Next Winter

MSC Virtuosa

The Middle East will host two MSC Cruises ships for the winter season - 2021-2022 - and guests will be able to attend the postponed Expo 2020 Dubai, which will now commence in October 2021, according to a statement from MSC Cruises.

The MSC Virtuosa, launching in April 2021, will spend her first winter season in the region, homeporting in Dubai. From there, the ship will sail to Abu Dhabi and then on to Sir Bani Yas Island. The ship also calls Bahrain, and Doha, the futuristic capital of Qatar, before returning to Dubai with an overnight in the city to discover all the marvels it has to offer.

The MSC Opera, will offer a seven-night itinerary that includes two overnights in Dubai to allow guests to fully explore this incredible city as well as calling Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas and Muscat in Oman.

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report