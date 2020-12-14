World Dream Receives Official OIC SMIIC Halal Certification

Dream Cruises has annouced that the World Dream has received official OIC SMIIC Standards Halal certification from the United World Halal Development (UNWHD) and Vegetarian certification from the Global Vegetarian Certification Services (GVCS).

Muslim guests will be able to enjoy peace of mind when travelling onboard World Dream’s two and three night cruises from Singapore, according to the company.

“As an Asian homegrown brand, it gives us great pleasure to provide a holistic Halal-friendly cruise experience for our guests as part of Dream Cruises’ wide-range of offerings to cater to the diverse Asian population. Following on previous certifications for Genting Dream in Singapore and World Dream in Hong Kong, this new certification encompasses not only cuisine but the overall elevated Halal lifestyle onboard our ship,” said Michael Goh, President, Dream Cruises.

“Not only have our award-winning Dream Cruises chefs created a wide array of tempting Halal dishes, they will be available upon request in our selected F&B restaurants as well as through Room Service for extra convenience," Goh added

The UNWHD was established in 2012 and focuses on the opportunities and overall development of the halal industry and markets globally. GVCS an independent certification body evaluating and confirming the safety and quality of components which complies with international vegetarian standards, guidelines, policies and procedures.

“UNWHD vision was always to have a Halal friendly cruise ship operating in Asian waters and we are excited about this new partnership with Genting Cruise Lines to certify World Dream from its Dream Cruises fleet,” said Mohamed Jinna, Chairman, UNWHD. “Singapore has always been the No. 1 country in many aspects and has always been a front runner for taking new and unique initiatives and setting as an example for other countries to follow as a pioneer.”

The Lido on the ship now offers a dedicated Halal Corner for Muslim guests to whet their appetites. In addition to The Lido, selected restaurants onboard the World Dream, along with room service, will offer Halal options in their menus to provide the most flexible dining options found at sea for Muslim guests.

Complementing the wide-ranging selection of Halal cuisine available, World Dream will further cater to Muslim guests with a comprehensive variety of lifestyle offerings.