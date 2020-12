Here Are All Of Carnival Cruise Line's Homeports For 2021

Carnival Cruise Line has the most U.S. homeports of any cruise brand, plus a seasonal operation in Europe and year-round cruising in Australia.

Here's a look at the company's planned homeports for 2021:

Port Canaveral

Ships:

- Carnival Breeze (March to April);

- Carnival Elation (March to December);

- Carnival Liberty (March to December);

- Carnival Magic (November and December);

- Mardi Gras (April to December).

Miami

Ships:

- Carnival Conquest (March to December);

- Carnival Freedom (October to December);

- Carnival Horizon (March to December);

- Carnival Sunrise (March to December).

Jacksonville

Ships:

- Carnival Ecstasy (March to December).

Tampa

Ships:

- Carnival Paradise (November and December);

- Carnival Pride (November and December).

Galveston

Ships:

- Carnival Breeze (May to December);

- Carnival Dream (March to December);

- Carnival Freedom (March to April);

- Carnival Vista (March to December).

Mobile

Ships:

- Carnival Sensation (March to December).

New Orleans

Ships:

- Carnival Glory (March to December);

- Carnival Valor (November and December).

Baltimore

Ships:

- Carnival Legend (November and December);

- Carnival Pride (March to October).

Charleston

Ships:

- Carnival Sunshine (March to December).

San Diego

Ships:

- Carnival Miracle (March and April/October to December).

San Francisco

Ships:

- Carnival Miracle (April to September).

Seattle

Ships:

- Carnival Freedom (April to September).

Long Beach

Ships:

- Carnival Panorama (March to December);

- Carnival Radiance (November and December).

Europe

Ships:

- Carnival Legend: Barcelona (May and October), Dover (June to August) and Civitavecchia (August to October).

Australia

Ships:

- Carnival Spirit: Brisbane (June to December);

- Carnival Splendor: Sydney (March to December).