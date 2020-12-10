Cruise Bookings Surge, People Splurge for 2022 and 2023

The pause from traveling in 2020 has left people ready to spend on holidays in 2022 and 2023, said Michelle Sutter, senior director for national accounts and field sales at Holland America Line.

“We've seen a surge in bookings for suites … Those of us who haven't had, well, I guess all of us who haven't had the opportunity to vacation this year, are looking to spend, maybe, splurge a little more next year. I know, I've done that. And many of you have as well,” she said during the Virtually Yours forum organized by Cruise Planners.

Sutter added that Alaska and Europe tend to be popular destinations for the upcoming seasons. Longer voyages, including world cruises, remain in demand, too, she said.

“We have seen a surge in bookings for 2022 … on the long voyages as well. Our grand world voyages for 2022 are doing very well. And we're already getting interest for 2023,” Sutter said. “The good news is that people are ready to travel. Now that we've had our freedom taken away from us to travel, we're ready to book.”

John Chernesky, senior vice president for sales and trade marketing at Princess Cruises and Cunard Line, confirmed the demand for Alaska and Europe as holiday destinations.

“I know that we are focused on Europe for next year. And I would say it's probably going to be one of the best times to go because I don't expect it will be as crowded as it normally is,” he said.

Adolfo Perez, senior vice president for global sales and trade marketing at Carnival Cruise Line, said that he hopes to restart sailing from Miami in March 2021.

“Our plan is to start a phased-in approach – starting with Miami, cruises out of Miami on the Horizon. Then Port Canaveral and then Galveston. And then, after that, we still haven't made any specific announcements. Right now, we're hoping that March is the date,” he said.

“But with everything that's been going on this year …there's no definitive answer. We're hopeful that it'll be sooner now rather than later. I do definitely see some light at the end of the tunnel,” Perez added.

Senior Vice President and Commercial Sales Officer at MSC Cruises USA, Michelle Lardizabal, said that they already managed to have a successful return to cruising in the Mediterranean in mid-August thanks to MSC’s thorough contingency plan.

“We've gotten rave reviews about (our sailings) even in the new norm. It is a wonderful experience, and we have people recommending it and saying they feel even safer on board than they do at home,” she said. “So, we're excited to bring those protocols and even more to make sure that we return safely here in the US.”