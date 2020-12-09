Holland America Launches Huge Sale, Adds Beverage Package and More

Holland America Line has launched its “View & Verandah” upgrade event that includes six bonus perks.

Guests who book a 2021 or 2022 Holland America Line cruise from Dec. 10, 2020, through Feb. 28, 2021, will receive a stateroom upgrade, Signature Beverage Package, free one-night specialty dining, 10 percent off all shore excursions, 50 percent reduced deposits and free or reduced fares for kids.

Savings with the “View and Verandah” Big Event is valued at up to $3,800 per stateroom, depending on length of cruise and category booked.

As an added bonus, guests who book by Jan. 5, 2021, will receive all six of the incentives plus free gratuities.

“With most of the country spending their free time at home and in small groups, Wave Season for the cruise industry will be even more important to travelers than ever before. Plus, it’s just like a multi-week Black Friday sale where we share fantastic offers that make booking a cruise an incredible value,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “If you’re like a lot of people and ready to get out and travel in the next 18 months, you can’t beat six great perks and a free gratuity bonus to see Alaska and Europe this summer or the Caribbean, Mexico and more next fall and winter.”

As part of the View & Verandah offer, guests can book an ocean-view stateroom for the price of an interior and a verandah for the price of an ocean-view. Cruisers also receive a Signature Beverage Package and an evening at the Pinnacle Grill or Tamarind specialty restaurants.