Vancouver

Quantum Guest Retests Negative for COVID, Next Cruise Called Off

Quantum at Marina Bay

The Quantum of the Seas' guest that tested positive for COVID-19 has now retested negative, twice, according to the Singapore Health Ministry. 

The guest, said to be an 83-year-old male, has now retested negative at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL).

A second test came back negative, and a third test will follow on Thursday.

Guests were temporarily quarantined in their staterooms mid-cruise on Wednesday morning, with the guest testing positive for COVID-19.

The ship came back to Singapore a day early with the ship's COVID-19 outbreak prevent plan fully in place. Close contacts of the guest were also isolated and underwent further testing, which turned back negative results. 

Guests aboard the ship are disembarking on Wednesday evening, and will go home, with their sailing cut short.

The next cruise, departing on Dec.10, is cancelled, with the company citing an "overabundance of caution."

