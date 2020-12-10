Vancouver

Celebrity Adds Discounted Airfare for Alaska Season

Celebrity Eclipse

Celebrity Cruises is offering discounted airfare for guests booking Alaska cruises in a new promotional push..

Now through Jan. 31, 2021, guests can take advantage of Celebrity’s new “Up Up Alaska” program and add airfare starting at $99 per person to any 2021 Alaska sailing on the line’s Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Eclipse.

Guests simply need to book air travel from any of more than 20 valid gateways throughout the United States with Flights by Celebrity to take advantage of the special program.

The Celebrity Solstice will set sail in Alaska beginning on May 28, 2021 with 7-night Alaska itineraries roundtrip from Seattle. The Celebrity Eclipse will then launch her 7-night Alaska itineraries roundtrip from Vancouver, BC, on June 13, 2021.

