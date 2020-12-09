Virgin Delays Start Date for Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady

Virgin Voyages announced today its plans to start sailing in spring 2021, pushing its introduction back to May with the Scarlet Lady sailing from Miami to the Caribbean.

In addition, the Valiant Lady will not debut in Europe, but will instead launch service in the Caribbean on Nov. 14, 2021, with a European season set for 2021.

"The decision to reschedule the upcoming sail dates serves as a testament to the brand’s commitment of prioritizing the health and well-being of its Sailors and Crew, whose safety is always first and foremost," the company said, in a statement. "Virgin Voyages is strongly encouraged by the positive developments surrounding vaccines in the US and abroad, but also recognizes the current significant challenges in combating the spread of the virus on land.

"Despite the challenges, Virgin Voyages and stakeholders at Bain Capital and the Virgin Group remain excited and committed to the future and are incredibly optimistic about the new sail dates in 2021 as well as the upcoming wave season.

"The brand expects this coming wave season to see a significant increase in consumer spending on travel well into 2021. In anticipation of the spring, travelers will look to make plans and finally take that much delayed vacation, making up for missed moments during 2020. In addition to optimistic projections headed into the spring, Virgin Voyages continues to make tremendous strides with construction of its new terminal which will be located at PortMiami. As the brand's homeport, Terminal V will have a significant positive economic impact to the entire region and solidifies an important homeport for Virgin Voyages as the company continues to grow," the company said.