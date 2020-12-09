Carnival Delays Reintroduction of Three Ships, Sets Drydock Dates

Carnival Cruise Line has established drydock plans for three of its ships, and as part of its gradual, phased-in return to operations in 2021, will defer the deployment of the vessels until after the work is completed, according to a press release.

In a letter to guests and travel agents, Carnival advised that it has cancelled cruises on the Carnival Magic (up to and including the embarkation on Sept. 24, 2021), the Carnival Paradise (up to and including the embarkation on May 31, 2021) and the Carnival Valor (up to and including the embarkation on Sept. 11, 2021).

Guests will have the option of a 100 percent future cruise credit combined with a generous onboard credit, or a full refund.