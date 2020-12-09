Princess Rolls Out 2022 Japan Deployment

In Summer 2022, Princess Cruises sails out of Tokyo (Yokohama) and Kobe on itineraries spanning from the southern tropical islands of Okinawa to the northernmost island of Hokkaido with the Diamond Princess based in Japan for the season.

On sale Dec. 15, 2020, Diamond Princess offers 35 departures during the May through September 2022 season, featuring 31 destinations, four countries and 10 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Cruises range from five to 19 days.

Aimed at multiple markets, the ship offers English-speaking guides and shore excursions so guests can enjoy all of the stunning sites and local culture.

There are nine opportunities to visit local festivals, guests can experience some of Japan’s world-famous festivals such as Kyoto Gion Festival featuring massive, hand-crafted “Yama” and “Hoko” floats that are constructed every year without the use of nails, or watch a display of 10,000 fireworks during the Kumano Fireworks Festival. Other featured festivals include Osaka Tenjin Festival, Aomori Nebuta Festival, Akita Kanto Festival, Kochi Yosakoi Dance Festival and Tokushima Awa Dance Festival.

For guests with more time to explore Japan, the Highlights of Japan cruisetour combines an eight-, nine- or 10-day cruise with two nights in Kyoto and three nights in Tokyo.