SeaDream Launches 2022 Mediterranean Season

SeaDream Yacht Club has launched its 2022 Mediterranean season with 47 new voyages, according to the company’s press release. Some of the itineraries will be completely new – such as the Black Sea voyages and in the Eastern Mediterranean – while others will recreate the voyages that were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“We wanted to make sure our guests will be able to enjoy the trips they have been looking forward to,” explained SeaDream’s Executive Vice President Andreas Brynestad.

“We know people are eager to travel again and look forward to a brighter future,” he said.

According to the press release, the newly announced voyages include two voyages in the Black Sea, one in June and another in August 2022.

An Eastern Mediterranean voyage, with a stop in the Israeli city of Haifa, is scheduled for May 2022.

The 2022 Mediterranean season will last between April and November 2022.

Other Mediterranean highlights will include Santorini, Greece, St. Tropez, France, and Istanbul, Turkey.

“The new destinations will be accompanied by an expansive selection of new and exciting Yachting Land Adventures to ensure guests have the opportunity to experience the best each port has to offer with one-of-a-kind adventures,” the company stated.