Vancouver

AIDA Is Back and Cruising With The AIDAperla

AIDAperla

The AIDAperla has departed Gran Canaria on Dec. 5 on its first revenue sailing March. 

According to reports, 800 people are onboard the 3,250-passenger ship.

“The crew onboard can't wait to put a smile on our guests again. Are you excited too?” AIDA wrote on Dec. 3 in a Facebook post. 

The AIDAperla is sailing a seven-night round trip from Gran Canaria with calls at Santa Cruz de La Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Fuerteventura, and Arrecife / Lanzarote.

The vessel is expected to take the same journey on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 (a Christmas sailing). Then the ship will be sailing a slightly altered itinerary from the same port.

This departure marked a second return to cruising by AIDA since the start of the pandemic. The first time the cruise line briefly resumed operation in Europe in October.

Cruise Industry News 2021 Fleet Deployment