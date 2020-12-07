AIDA Is Back and Cruising With The AIDAperla

The AIDAperla has departed Gran Canaria on Dec. 5 on its first revenue sailing March.

According to reports, 800 people are onboard the 3,250-passenger ship.

“The crew onboard can't wait to put a smile on our guests again. Are you excited too?” AIDA wrote on Dec. 3 in a Facebook post.

The AIDAperla is sailing a seven-night round trip from Gran Canaria with calls at Santa Cruz de La Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Fuerteventura, and Arrecife / Lanzarote.

The vessel is expected to take the same journey on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 (a Christmas sailing). Then the ship will be sailing a slightly altered itinerary from the same port.

This departure marked a second return to cruising by AIDA since the start of the pandemic. The first time the cruise line briefly resumed operation in Europe in October.