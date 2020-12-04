Princess Adds More Touchless Technology On Cruise Ships

As part of its Medallion Class upgrades, Princess Cruises is rolling out a number of new touchless guest experiences when its fleet returns to service in 2021.

TrulyTouchless Arrival and Embarkation

Embarkation day will leverage OceanMedallion technology to reduce friction, remove contact, and avoid crowds, streamlining arrival and check-in, as well as completely reinventing the traditional muster drill.

OceanReady

All guests will now be required to become OceanReady before leaving home, creating a touchless, expedited arrival experience and embarkation. Guests will use the MedallionClass app to upload travel documents and complete a health questionnaire in advance as well as provide important emergency information and form of payment, take a security image, personalize their Medallions and order accessories to be shipped to their home or ready for pick up upon arrival.

Simplified Safety Training

A new approach to the safety assembly on embarkation day lets guests watch an important safety video on their mobile device anytime on embarkation day via their stateroom TV and verify their designated muster station with a quick, contactless check-in at their convenience anytime between boarding and sail away. The OceanMedallion system provides the verification needed by the ship’s captain to confirm muster drill check-in while strengthening safety and security operations onboard, safe-guarding guest and crew health, and increasing operational efficiency.

Stateroom Entry

Access to staterooms is now said to be a seamless experience where each guest is securely validated as their cabin door automatically unlocks as they approach. The do-not-disturb sign also becomes a thing of the past as the feature is integrated with the personalized portal outside each cabin, allowing guests to request privacy or designate their room for service by touching the display or using the MedallionClass app.

TrulyTouchless Commerce

MedallionPay is now and eliminates the need to carry cash and credit cards onboard and in Princess Cays, the line's private island.

The system allows for "effortless" payment when purchasing anything on the ship – food, beverages, merchandise, excursions, even laundry tokens.

OceanNow Service On-Demand

Food, beverage, retail orders and service are delivered directly to a guest’s location.

Guests can place orders using their smart device, their stateroom TV or with a crew member, as the Medallion continuously ensures great service wherever a guest may go onboard.