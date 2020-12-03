P&O To Introduce New Show on Iona

A new show called Festival will be added to the entertainment program onboard P&O Cruises' latest addition – the Iona.

“Festival is the perfect uplifting show about two groups of friends who meet at a Festival,” explained the show one of its authors and producers, Jonathan Wilkes. “It takes the audience on their journey, transporting everyone to those heady days of summer and will make you want to party the night away long after the show ends.”

According to a press release, Festival will be “interactive” and “evocative,” and include “feel-good anthems, stomping wellies, arresting choreography and the latest LED technology.” The show will premiere in summer 2021.

Festival will join the already extensive entertainment program onboard the Iona, which includes the 710 Club, a cocktail and music bar curated and crafted by Take That member Gary Barlow, three different aerial shows, four cinema screens at Ocean Studios, as well as various family activities.