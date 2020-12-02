Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Royal Caribbean Extends Suspension of Cruises, Most Cancelled Through February

Royal Caribbean Ships at CocoCay

Royal Caribbean Group announced on Wednesday that while it continues to "work CDC and government authorities around the world towards the shared goal of safely returning to cruising," it is extending the suspension of most cruises.

Royal Caribbean International:

  • Most global sailings suspended through February 28, 2021.
  • Australia sailings suspended through April 30, 2021.
  • Spectrum of the Seas China sailings suspended through January 20, 2021.
  • Quantum of the Seas is resuming service in Singapore.

Celebrity Cruises:

  • All global sailings suspended through February 28, 2021.
  • South America sailings suspended through April 7, 2021.

Other Brands:

  • Silversea Cruises: Suspended through April 1, 2021, except for the February 6, 2021 sailing of the Silver Origin.
  • Azamara: Suspended sailings through March 20, 2021. 

 

