Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Cancels All January and February Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages, now extending through February for its Norwegian brand, as the company continues to work through its return to service plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.

The suspension now includes all voyages on Norwegian Cruise Line embarking between January 1 through February 28 and select voyages in March 2021 and all voyages on Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises embarking between January 1 through March 31, 2021.

The company noted it "will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited."