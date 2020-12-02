Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Royal Caribbean's First Cruise Since Pandemic At 27 Percent Occupancy

Quantum Sail Away

Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas has officially left Marina Bay in Singapore on its first cruise since the coronavirus pandemic, operating under a set of strict of health and safety protocols developed between both the Royal Caribbean Group and Singaporean authorities.

The ship may be quiet however, with just over 1,000 guests aboard. 

According to Singapore Cruise Society, there are just 1,093 guests onboard the first cruise, a two-night sailing to nowhere as part of a four-month deployment from Singapore. The 2014-built Quantum, at 100 percent occupancy, holds approximately 4,100 guests, meaning the first cruise is operating at roughly 26.6 percent occupancy. 

Seaplex Aboard Quantum of the Seas

The two-night launch cruise will be followed by four months of sailings, all short cruises with no ports, and open to local residents only.

All guests boarding will have to test negatively for coronavirus within three days before boarding. The cost of the test is included within the cruise fare for now. 

Passengers can look also forward to a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, will be performed on each guest upon disembarkation at the end of each cruise.

Similar to operations taking place out of Singapore on Genting's World Dream, all guests will be provided with a wearable piece of technology that helps contact tracing

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

Farsounder

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

SIKA

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report