Royal Caribbean's First Cruise Since Pandemic At 27 Percent Occupancy

Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas has officially left Marina Bay in Singapore on its first cruise since the coronavirus pandemic, operating under a set of strict of health and safety protocols developed between both the Royal Caribbean Group and Singaporean authorities.

The ship may be quiet however, with just over 1,000 guests aboard.

According to Singapore Cruise Society, there are just 1,093 guests onboard the first cruise, a two-night sailing to nowhere as part of a four-month deployment from Singapore. The 2014-built Quantum, at 100 percent occupancy, holds approximately 4,100 guests, meaning the first cruise is operating at roughly 26.6 percent occupancy.

The two-night launch cruise will be followed by four months of sailings, all short cruises with no ports, and open to local residents only.

All guests boarding will have to test negatively for coronavirus within three days before boarding. The cost of the test is included within the cruise fare for now.

Passengers can look also forward to a COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test, will be performed on each guest upon disembarkation at the end of each cruise.

Similar to operations taking place out of Singapore on Genting's World Dream, all guests will be provided with a wearable piece of technology that helps contact tracing