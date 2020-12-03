What 2-Week Quarantine for Royal Caribbean Crew Is Like

Martina Aranguren, a broadcast technician for Royal Caribbean International, has explained on her YouTube channel what quarantining onboard a cruise ship is like and how minimum manning operations are conducted during the pandemic.

According to Aranguren, who is currently aboard the Serenade of the Seas, her job is to take care of the “technical stuff” onboard. The vessel is currently underway near Barbados, operating with minimum manning.

Aranguren said that she only had to quarantine one night at a hotel before embarking on the Serenade of the Seas, but this can vary based on the laws of each country and as the pandemic progresses.

Once embarked on the ship, Aranguren was put in a guest cabin with a balcony on her own. She had two daily temperature checks and three meals delivered to her door. Aranguren also received two 15-packs of water.

Laundry was done once a week, Aranguren said, where she would receive an empty bag, which she would fill with clothing that needed washing. The clean clothes would then be returned to her later. To keep the cabins clean, the crew members were also provided with cleaning equipment weekly.

Crew Wi-Fi was free, Aranguren said.

“We basically login, select a free package, and we are free to use it,” she said.

She added that the internet was good enough to stream a film at a pretty bad quality while uploading videos online took a day.

After completing the quarantine, the crew members were allowed to mingle and socialize again.

“The best area to socialize during a pandemic is on the open deck on deck 11,” Aranguren said. “Smokers can be there, and it's an open area so it’s a lot better and a lot easier to keep social distancing.”

Aranguren also detailed how the CDC regulations work onboard. Ships are divided into three traffic-light categories, based on whether there are suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases on there, or if it’s believed to be coronavirus-free to the best knowledge.

The Serenade of the Seas is a “green” ship, which means no coronavirus cases have been diagnosed or suspected onboard.