Celebrity Cruises Announces Expanded 2022 Alaska Season

Celebrity Cruises has revealed its 2022 plans to sail Alaska with three ships and a longer season in 2022.
Sailings will begin in early May, Celebrity’s earliest-ever start to the Alaska season, the company announced.
In addition, Celebrity has added an exciting Pacific Coastal itinerary that departs Vancouver, British Columbia, and visits Victoria, Canada; Astoria, Oregon; San Francisco; Santa Barbara; and Catalina Island, with a final stop in Los Angeles - all aboard the Celebrity Millennium.
Season Highlights:
- Sailing roundtrip from Vancouver, the Celebrity Eclipse will offer 7-night itineraries to Hubbard Glacier. The itinerary also includes visits to Juneau, Ketchikan and either Sitka or Icy Strait Point. A post-sailing, land-based Cruisetour of the Canadian Rockies can be added to these itineraries.
- With 7-night itineraries sailing roundtrip from Seattle, the Celebrity Solstice is the only Celebrity ship to call on the Endicott Arm Fjord and Dawes Glacier, in addition to visiting Victoria, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.
- The Celebrity Millennium offers the opportunity to see a little more of Alaska by sea with 7-night, open-ended itineraries between Vancouver and Seward.