Celebrity Cruises Announces Expanded 2022 Alaska Season

Celebrity Cruises has revealed its 2022 plans to sail Alaska with three ships and a longer season in 2022.

Sailings will begin in early May, Celebrity’s earliest-ever start to the Alaska season, the company announced.

In addition, Celebrity has added an exciting Pacific Coastal itinerary that departs Vancouver, British Columbia, and visits Victoria, Canada; Astoria, Oregon; San Francisco; Santa Barbara; and Catalina Island, with a final stop in Los Angeles - all aboard the Celebrity Millennium.

Season Highlights: