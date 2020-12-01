Meyer Werft and ALMACO Complete Catering Project for New Saga Ship

ALMACO has completed the complete catering footprint aboard the new Spirit of Adventure from Saga Cruises, including engineering, supply installation and commissioning of galleys, pantries and bar equipment.

The Spirit of Adventure was handed over to Saga at the end of September in Emden, Germany.

After The Spirit of Discovery, it is the second new cruise ship for Saga Cruises built at Meyer Werft.

Anne Bouille, Project Manager at ALMACO said: “Despite the difficult last few months due to the pandemic, the shipyard and ALMACO’s team has never stopped the work on the ship. The teams were able to complete the project on time and the customer was very pleased with the reliability and work performed. Meyer Werft did an excellent job handling the extraordinary circumstances, facilitating the work teams to carry on with the different areas onboard, thus completing the project almost on time with a delay of only one week.”