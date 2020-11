Princess Announces Summer 2022 Caribbean Cruise Program

The Caribbean Princess will anchor Princess Cruises' 2022 summer program in the Caribbean, sailing itineraries from Port Everglades.

The ship, a MedallionClass ship, returns to Ft. Lauderdale from April through July 2022 to sail on seven- and 14-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean with 25 sail dates to choose from.

Eastern Caribbean Highlights

• Seven-day Eastern Caribbean visiting Ft. Lauderdale, Princess Cays, St. Thomas (More Ashore late-night stay), St. Kitts, Ft. Lauderdale.

Cruise dates: April 30, May 28, July 2, July 16, 2022

• Seven-day Eastern Caribbean visiting: Ft. Lauderdale, Princess Cays, San Juan, Amber Cove, Grand Turk, Ft. Lauderdale.

Cruise dates: April 16, May 14, June 4, June 18, 2022



Western Caribbean Highlights

• Seven-day Western Caribbean visiting: Ft. Lauderdale, Grand Cayman, Roatan (Mahogany Bay), Belize City, Cozumel, Ft. Lauderdale.

Cruise dates: May 7, May 21, June 11, June 25, July 9, 2022

• Seven-day Western Caribbean visiting: Ft. Lauderdale, Cozumel, Belize City, Roatan (Mahogany Bay), Costa Maya, Ft. Lauderdale.

Cruise date: April 23, 2022



Longer Sailings

• 14-day cruises visiting both the Eastern and Western regions on the Caribbean.

Cruise dates: April 16, April 23, April 30, May 7, May 14, May 21, June 4, June 18, July 2, July 9, 2022.