Swan Hellenic Shows Off Tillberg Design of Sweden Interiors

Indoor Club

Swan Hellenic and Tillberg Design of Sweden have released a virtual tour video unveiling the line's new cruise ships that are currently being built at Helsinki Shipyard.

The video takes viewers through the ship as they would when returning from an expedition by zodiac.

Fredrik Johansson MA, Tillberg Partner and Executive Project Director, said: “Defining a new generation of expedition ships for the legendary Swan Hellenic has been incredibly inspiring and rewarding for us. We are humbled by the trust and confidence that has been placed in us throughout the design process, working closely with a team that has a very clear vision for its iconic brand but which also gave us the creative freedom of a blank slate.”

Tillberg Cruise Newbuild Director Iina Forsblom explained: “The keynotes of the Scandi-design interiors we have created are sophisticated elegance and comfort, while never forgetting that with Swan Hellenic the focus is always on the extraordinary views outside. So we have conceived all the interiors to create a seamless connection with the outside world”.

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito commented: “We’re delighted with the way these designs have come together, creating unique experiences that honour Swan Hellenic’s cultural expedition heritage while bringing it bang up to date — in comfort, services and above all vision, transforming the inward-looking paradigm of classic cruise ships into a world of casual comfort and elegance that looks outwards to see what others don’t.”

