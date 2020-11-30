Port of Tarragona Launches New Cruise Campaign

The Port of Tarragona has launched a new video campaign, Nothing Moves Without You, to show the cruise industry how much it is missed, according to a port statement.

"The absence of the cruise sector has made the Port of Tarragona’s heart grow fonder, and the video aims to convey the current feeling of emptiness when looking at the sea from Tarragona without the vitality and activity of the cruise ships and passengers that the city regularly welcomes," the port said, in a statement. "The video illustrates and reinforces the region’s tremendous appeal and offers the tourism sector a chance to learn more about Tarragona, a city that has positioned itself on the international cruise map and in the itineraries of major cruise lines."

Of note, work continues on the construction of the new Balears pier, a new facility for cruise ships. The new pier will allow up to four cruise ships to dock in the port at the same time, and is scheduled to be operational around May 2021. The pier represents an investment of 27 million euros, a place to work under optimum conditions, and a path towards future growth for the Port.