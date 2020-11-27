Banner

Pullmantur Could Mount Comeback With Two Celebrity Ships

Monarch

As part of a restructuring plan submitted to Spanish authorities, Pullmantur could be back and sailing as soon as late 2021 with two former Celebrity Millennium class ships.

The Spanish cruise brand, part of a joint venture between Royal Caribbean Group and Springwater Capital, filed for insolvency earlier this year. Its ships have since been or are in the process of being scrapped. Now it appears to be attempting to mount a comeback and is in talks to pick up two Celebrity ships if the plan is green lighted. 

Documents show that Royal Caribbean and Pullmantur have come to a financing deal to continue operations with a new business plan, and future cruise credit program for booked Pullmantur guests, which could be accommodated on Royal Caribbean or Celebrity Cruises brands.

 

