Disney Cruise Line Extends Suspension of All Departures Through January

Disney Cruise Line announced it is extending its suspension of service through the end of January.

"Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our Guests and team members. We continue to carefully review the guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are working toward resuming operations," the company said, in a statement posted to its website.

"As we continue to refine our protocols for our eventual return to service, we have decided to cancel all sailings departing through January 2021. Sailings are cancelled onboard the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder and Disney Dream through February 1 and the Disney Fantasy through February 6."

Guests booked on affected sailings who have paid their reservation in full will be offered the choice of a cruise credit to be used for a future sailing or a full refund. Guests who have not paid their reservations in full will automatically receive a refund of what they have paid so far.

Affected Guests and travel agents will receive an email from Disney Cruise Line outlining details and next steps.