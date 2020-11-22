Top Block Placed on AIDAcosma

The new AIDAcosma is inching closer to completion as Meyer Werft placed the bridge block on the ship in the yard's covered building hall in Papenburg, Germany.

The 5,400 guest ship is a sister to the AIDAnova, and both are powered by LNG, with another AIDA newbuild due for delivery from the German yard in 2023.

The AIDAcosma is set for a spring 2021 delivery date from the shipbuilder.

Her inaugural season has the ship sailing in the Baltic and to the Norwegian fjords next summer followed by a planned deployment to the Middle East for 2021-2022.