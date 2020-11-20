Fred. Olsen Receives Award for Sustainability

Three Fred. Olsen companies have received a Modeshift STARS award in recognition of their efforts to “support and promote sustainable travel with the creation of their new head office,” according to the cruise operator.

The construction of the building that will unite the companies – Fred. Olsen Limited, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, and Fred. Olsen Travel – under one roof in Ipswich, East of England, was completed in summer 2020.

As part of the newbuild, Fred. Olsen increased the amount of bicycle parking, created four charge points for electric vehicles, and installed five new showers so that “those walking, running or cycling to work can freshen up when they arrive.”

The companies are the first to receive this award in Ipswich, a town of about 130,000 residents.

“To [have] become the first business in Ipswich to receive this accreditation is fantastic and is testament to our forward-thinking and caring approach,” said Chief Financial Officer for the Fred. Olsen companies, Belinda Mindell. “We care passionately about the environment that we live and work in, and we know that our employees do too.”

“We are delighted to recognize Fred. Olsen with Modeshift STARS Bronze accreditation,” National STARS Accreditation Manager, Nick Butler, said. “They have shown that they are actively providing more opportunities for greener and sustainable travel. This approach will support them in creating safer environments, improving air quality, and enhancing opportunities for their workforce in achieving healthier lifestyles.”

According to the press release, Modeshift STARS accreditation is awarded to companies, organizations, and groups that “encourage a change in travel behavior and reduce the number of single-occupancy vehicle journeys to, from, and between their sites.”

In addition to the newly introduced facilities, Fred. Olsen operates a “Cycle to Work” scheme and has a dedicated travel plan coordinator. The scheme allows employees who walk, cycle or run to work win monthly prizes in a draw, while the dedicated coordinator provides details of local public transport routes.

“Of course, we are all working from home just now, but we will be working hard to keep these updated when the time comes for our teams to return to the office,” Mindell commented.