Here Are The Cruise Lines Operating Right Now

A number of cruise lines have successfully restarted operations with trimmed capacity and regional programs.

A look at the cruise brads operating in November.

Dream Cruises

Dream Cruises was one of the first cruise lines to resume operations back in July. Currently, the Asian cruise line has two ships in service, including the World Dream. The 150,000-ton vessel is offering cruises to nowhere from Singapore since early November.

Region: Asia

Ships currently in service:

- Explorer Dream

- World Dream

TUI Cruises

Based in Germany, TUI Cruises resumed sailings in July. The cruise line prepared two vessels to its return, offering cruises to nowhere from Hamburg and Kiel. A third ship was later added to the lineup, sailing to Greece. Following a new round of travel restrictions, TUI was forced to cancel most of its return operations. Now, only one vessel is active, sailing in the Canaries.

Region: Europe

Ships currently in service:

- Mein Schiff 2

MSC Cruises

With the MSC Grandiosa, MSC has one of the biggest ships currently in service. The 175,000-ton vessel is sailing an itinerary in the Mediterranean since August. A second ship was added to service in October, but the operation had to be suspended a few weeks later.

Region: Europe

Ships currently in service:

- MSC Grandiosa

Costa Crociere

Since September, Costa reactivated three cruise ships, including its newest vessel, the 185,000-ton Costa Smeralda. In November, the vessel is the only one in service, sailing a seven-night itinerary to Italian ports.

Region: Europe

Ships currently in service:

- Costa Smeralda

Aranui

Offering a service that mixes cargo shipping and cruising, Aranui Cruises started taking passengers back in July. The line operates a single vessel, the 230-guest Aranui 5.

Region: South Pacific

Ships currently in service:

- Aranui 5

Coral Expeditions

Coral Expeditions restarted sailing in October, with the 75-guest Coral Discoverer. The Australia-based cruise line is currently offering trips to the Great Barrier Reef and North Queensland.

Region: Australia

Ships currently in service:

- Coral Discoverer

True North Cruises

Specialized in adventure cruises, True North was one of the first lines to resume service. Since its return in July, the 55-passenger True North has been offering cruises in the Kimberly region.

Region: Australia

Ships currently in service:

- True North

Asuka Cruise

Offering short cruises to Japanese guests, Asuka Cruise reentered service in November. Asuka II, the line’s only vessel, sails from Yokohama, Nagoya and Kobe, offering trips to other ports in Japan.

Region: Asia

Ships currently in service:

- Asuka II

Mitsui OSK

The 600-guest Nippon Maru returned to service in November, after several months laid-up. The Japanese ship is now offering all-Japanese short cruises from Kobe and Yokohama.

Region: Asia

Ships currently in service:

- Nippon Maru

Heritage Expeditions

Heritage Expeditions is set to resume domestic cruising in New Zealand on November 24. On that day, the 50-passenger Spirit of Enderby will start a seven-day cruise at the Port of Bluff, sailing to local destinations.

Region: New Zealand

Ships currently in service:

- Spirit of Enderby