Princess Cancels All Cruises Through March 2021

Princess Cruises announced on Friday morning that it has cancelled all sailings through March 31, 2021.

Citing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” pertaining to resumption of U.S. cruise operations, Princess said it is extending its pause in global operations to allow time for the estimated preparation needed for completing required activities prior to sailing and taking into consideration the temporary seven-day cap on itineraries that call at a U.S. port., the company said, in a press release.

The cruise operations impacted include the following:

All cruises sailing through March 31, 2021

All cruises longer than seven days sailing in and out of United States ports through Nov 1, 2021

The company said it is also extending its pause in operations for cruises departing in and out of Japan through June 25, 2021. Princess had earlier extended its pause in operations for cruises departing from Australia and New Zealand through May 31, 2021.

“We are focused on preparing our ships to meet the CDC health and safety requirements for our eventual return to service,” said Jan Swartz, president of Princess Cruises. “We also appreciate the continued support we have receive from our guests, partners and travel advisors, reinforcing for all of us why we do what we do.”

Guests currently booked on these cancelled voyages will have the option to receive a refundable Future Cruise Credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare.