Celebrity Lays Keel for New Celebrity Beyond

Today, Celebrity Cruises held the traditional coin ceremony and laid the keel for the Celebrity Beyond, the next ship in the Edge Series, and due for delivery in spring 2022, according to a press release.

“In a year that has continuously tested the strength of our industry, it is encouraging that we move forward with building Celebrity Beyond,” explained Richard Fain, Chairman of the Royal Caribbean Group, parent company of Celebrity Cruises. “Celebrity Beyond signals that as we prepare to return to service, we do so confidently and with great optimism about the future. ”

“This is a proud and exciting moment because Celebrity Beyond will continue to elevate an already incredibly innovative and transformative Series of ships for our brand – and the industry,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “I thank all of my amazing colleagues and our incredible partners at the shipyard for moving us one step closer to bringing Celebrity Beyond to life. We have some special surprises planned with Celebrity Beyond and I really can’t wait to share her with the world.”

“This event is a new milestone in the success story we have been sharing for decades with Royal Caribbean Group and Celebrity Cruises,” stated Laurent Castaing, General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique. “Together, once again, we will be striving for excellence, to add a third gem to the prestigious Celebrity Edge Series.”

Tobias King, Project Manager for Celebrity Cruises, and Sébastien Le Boulluec, Project Manager Edge Series at Chantiers de l’Atlantique had the honor of placing the ceremonial coin in the keel for the coin ceremony.