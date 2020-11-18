Halton

Royal Caribbean Announces 2022 Caribbean Program

Symphony of the Seas

Royal Caribbean announced three Oasis-class ships – Symphony, Harmony and Oasis of the Seas – will sail from Florida and the Northeast in 2022, plus the Liberty, Explorer and amplified Mariner of the Seas, on Caribbean itineraries, according to a press release. 

Royal Caribbean’s 2022 summer Caribbean cruises open for sale today for itineraries five nights or longer. The cruise line will announce its remaining Caribbean summer 2022 deployment early next year, the company said. 

The Symphony and Harmony of the Seas will sail Eastern and Western Caribbean seven-night itineraries from Miami and Port Canaveral, respectively.

New for 2022, Symphony will double the number of Eastern Caribbean sailings and tout evening stays in Puerto Rico on select cruises throughout the summer.

The Harmony will St. Thomas, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Falmouth, Jamaica, as well as Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Amplified sister ship Oasis will return to the Big Apple, offering seven-night cruise vacations to Florida and The Bahamas from Cape Liberty in Bayonne, New Jersey and with almost every sailing visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Also a first, Mariner will introduce sailings from Florida to Bermuda. These eight-night sailings will include two days in Kings Wharf, before sailing to The Bahamas for a late-night stay in Nassau and  Perfect Day at CocoCay. The amped-up Mariner of the Seas will also offer eight-night cruises from Port Canaveral, Florida to Aruba, Curacao and St. Croix, as well as the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Following a winter season in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the Explorer returns to Miami, to sail alternating eight- and six-night itineraries. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Cruise Industry News 2021 European River Report

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today