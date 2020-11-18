Royal Caribbean Announces 2022 Caribbean Program

Royal Caribbean announced three Oasis-class ships – Symphony, Harmony and Oasis of the Seas – will sail from Florida and the Northeast in 2022, plus the Liberty, Explorer and amplified Mariner of the Seas, on Caribbean itineraries, according to a press release.

Royal Caribbean’s 2022 summer Caribbean cruises open for sale today for itineraries five nights or longer. The cruise line will announce its remaining Caribbean summer 2022 deployment early next year, the company said.

The Symphony and Harmony of the Seas will sail Eastern and Western Caribbean seven-night itineraries from Miami and Port Canaveral, respectively.

New for 2022, Symphony will double the number of Eastern Caribbean sailings and tout evening stays in Puerto Rico on select cruises throughout the summer.

The Harmony will St. Thomas, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Falmouth, Jamaica, as well as Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Amplified sister ship Oasis will return to the Big Apple, offering seven-night cruise vacations to Florida and The Bahamas from Cape Liberty in Bayonne, New Jersey and with almost every sailing visiting Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Also a first, Mariner will introduce sailings from Florida to Bermuda. These eight-night sailings will include two days in Kings Wharf, before sailing to The Bahamas for a late-night stay in Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay. The amped-up Mariner of the Seas will also offer eight-night cruises from Port Canaveral, Florida to Aruba, Curacao and St. Croix, as well as the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Following a winter season in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the Explorer returns to Miami, to sail alternating eight- and six-night itineraries.