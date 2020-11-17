Celebrity Mixes Up Winter 2021-2022 Deployment

Celebrity Cruises announced its updated 2021-2022 winter sailings program for the Caribbean, Europe and South America, according to a press release.

The big news, the company said, is an expanded Caribbean presence with new seven-night and overnight itineraries; new Spain and Portugal itineraries in Europe; and and new homeport and new shorter itineraries in South America.

The Caribbean

Eight of Celebrity’s ships will be in the Caribbean including the Celebrity Edge and brand-new sister ship Celebrity Apex.

The Celebrity Edge will offer a full winter season of seven-night Caribbean itineraries to both the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

The Celebrity Silhouette will sail new Southern Caribbean itineraries featuring overnights in Aruba and Curaçao.

The Celebrity Summit, will replace Celebrity Infinity to sail four- and five-night itineraries from Miami plus two new Mexico holiday sailings in December, 2021.

Europe

The Celebrity Infinity will sail in the Mediterranean from the homeport of Lisbon, Portugal and adds a new 10-night "Best of Spain and Portugal" and two new seven-night Iberian Peninsula sailings visiting Palma de Mallorca, Seville, Alicante and Malaga in Spain; and Porto, Portugal. She then embarks on her new 12-night transatlantic from Lisbon to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, visiting ports of call in Spain and the Canary Islands.

South America

Beginning in December 2021 and through March 2022, the Celebrity Infinity will explore South America from the towering Fjords of Chile to the tropical beaches and rain forests of Brazil to the tip of Antarctica. With a new homeport, Valparaiso, Chile, new schedule features four new nine- to 12-night itineraries calling on ports throughout Argentina and Patagonia, or Argentina and Brazil.