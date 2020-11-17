SeaDream Cancels Rest of 2020 After 9 Positive Tests

SeaDream

SeaDream today announced it has decided to cancel sailing for the remainder of 2020 after positive COVID-19 test results from its latest Caribbean cruise, including seven guests and two crew members.

"Multiple negative PCR tests were required before the guests boarded, but this was not sufficient to prevent COVID-19," the company said.

"SeaDream successfully operated more than 20 sailings during the pandemic without any cases and it further improvements were made to protocols before the Barbados season," a statement said ."The company will now spend time to evaluate and see if it is possible to operate and have a high degree of certainty of not getting COVID."

Cruise Industry News 2021 USA River Report