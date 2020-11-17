Holland America Supports Future Cruise Bookings with Group Advantage Program

Oosterdam

Holland America Line has announced that its Group Advantage Program (GAP)  offers enhanced value when travel advisors book groups on cruises and Alaska Land+Sea Journeys, according to a statement.

When booking groups of five or more staterooms traveling together, travel advisors have access to GAP amenities that are valid on cruises through 2022.

Holland America Line’s GAP features more than 30 different amenities to choose from — plus GAP Packages that cater to weddings and family reunions.

The company said GAP provides benefits tailored to each group program, while other groups receive amenities based on GAP points established by the cruise destination, departure date and length.

“Holland America Line’s Group Advantage Program is one of the most extensive in the cruise industry, and, now when we all need to focus on next year and beyond, we developed our program with exciting benefits to support travel advisors to elevate and grow their group business,” said Gus Antorcha, Holland America Line’s president. “We continuously work to fine-tune the menu of amenities to feature what’s popular and what’s being ordered so that our travel partners have the best options that their clients will really appreciate.

“Right now, there’s a lot of pent-up demand and desire to get back out and cruise,” added Antorcha. “We want to support that demand and our partners with as many tools as possible to capture those bookings.”

Travel advisors assign allotted GAP points to select personalized amenities for their group. Additionally, the value-packed program supports travel advisors’ marketing efforts to affinity groups to increase their revenue. Tour conductors are earned for every 16th lower berth.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

106 Ships | 228,888 Berths | $62 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2020 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Booming Market

200 Pages

Full Intelligence

Capacity Metrics

2020-2027

All Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Southern Barcode

2021 Fleet Deployment

Fleet Deployment 2021

Highlights:

2021 Fleet Data

All Key Brands

Luxury 

Expedition 

2018-2021

Full Coverage

Order Today