Royal Caribbean CEO: Success Comes From Facing Uphill Challenges

In his latest address, Richard Fain, chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, said that while there has been bad news in recent weeks regarding the spread of COVID-19, there has also been good news.

"I think it's ironic that just as we enter this unfortunate period we have also been treated to some of the most encouraging news we've heard in a very long time. The most dramatic news was the announcement from Pfizer that its vaccine was more than 90 percent effective in clinical trials with over 44,000 participants," Fain said.

Testing and contact tracing will also help reduce numbers, Fain noted.

With winter coming, Fain said it feels like "we should hunker down and get ready for a long winter's nap, but we're actually only a few weeks away from the winter solstice that will be a dark day both in terms of the sunshine and the status of the pandemic."

But that may be a turning point, Fain said, as following Dec. 21, the days will get longer and brighter.

Fain said that cruise lines, travel agents and suppliers won't succeed by letting nature take its course.

"Success in this industry that we will love has consistently come from facing uphill challenges," added Fain, noting bookings have been robust.

News at Royal Caribbean include new protocols, training and preparing ships to face new challenges required by the "rigorous" CDC Conditional Framework for restarting operations.

Watch the Video: