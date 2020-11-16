Royal Caribbean Sees 100,000 Sign Ups for Free Volunteer Cruises

Independence of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has over 100,000 form submissions for volunteers to take trial cruises as part of the CDC's new Conditional Framework to restart cruising in the United States.

Forms filled out required a person's name, phone number, email, Crown and Anchor Society number, and the number of people in a person's party, meaning the cruise line likely has upwards of 200,000 potential volunteers assuming each form submitted is for two people. 

The news came via Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley in a Facebook post.

The company launched the effort on Nov. 12 via Facebook after mentioning they were considering having volunteers on Nov. 4.

Potential volunteers can learn more about signing up here.

